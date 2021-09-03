Afghan students, families en route to Omaha thanks to help from local family

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha family has been instrumental in helping several Afghan students and their families escape the Taliban and make it safely out of the fallen country.

Ken and Erin Jensen lived in Kabul for seven years and worked in an American international school before leaving in 2014.

Their work with the school has continued over the years, and when the Taliban took over Kabul, they knew they needed to help get students out. For several weeks, they’ve been working around the clock to try to bring some to Nebraska.

“It’s probably the most intense 14 days of our lives, even though we’ve lived in many other countries, and been in many different situations, but these last two weeks have topped them all, it’s been the most intense,” says Ken.

The Jensens worked through every possible government channel to attempt to get the students and families out of the country, but say it was the wives of marines who connected them to soldiers on the ground, who ultimately led them to safety.

“When our group arrived, they had to push themselves to the front of the gate which is not an easy task considering how many people were there and how desperate everyone was to get out,” Erin says. “These amazing Marines grabbed them and brought them into safety and were able to see that their paperwork had been properly processed and they were indeed ready to come to the United States.”

Despite challenges, roadblocks, and even confrontations with the Taliban, the Jensens’ mission was even more successful than they imagined.

Three students and an interpreter and his family were able to escape, along with others.

“One of our female students was able to bring her father, brother, and two cousins, and we were also able to get one of our male students was able to bring his mother and his father, so total there were 15 of them,” Erin says.

One of those students was a 14-year-old named Rahima.

“When the Taliban came, I was so shocked and I was scared of two things,” Rahima says. “The Taliban will come and take me with them and I keep saying to my younger brother, if Taliban came I would go hide myself in the washing machine, hide myself on the roof so to not take me.”

Rahima used encouragement from her teachers in Kabul to help lead the group through crowds of thousands surrounding the Kabul airport.

“Going to the airport, showing our documents to the Marines. They were telling us, ‘We will help you, but you need to be patient. You need to be patient.’ Taliban were hitting us; Taliban were telling us to go away,” she said, detailing her dangerous but courageous escape.

Rahima said she can’t wait to return to school when she eventually arrives in Omaha. Her dream is to become a doctor and treat cancer patients.

Her inspiration comes from her mother, who died several months ago after a battle with cancer.

“My heart was filled with pleasure. I was feeling nothing except I’m secure. I’ll go out and study in one of the best schools, going to accomplish my dreams and achieve it. I have opportunities here; I’m really happy.”

Shortly after the Jensens’ group made it to safety, the ISIS-K suicide attack killed dozens outside the airport. Ken and Erin say they were in a state of disbelief.

“When we learned our Afghan friends were safe we were literally jumping out of bed in the middle of the night doing jumping jacks, feeling the joy,” Ken says. “And you know, not too long after our friends got out — the explosion. It’s just this kind of sadness and awe and silence. So, it’s just such a big range of emotions you go through as you try to engage in this.”

“We didn’t know if we had lost any of our contacts or friends, and even if they weren’t our contacts or friends, there is still this group of wonderful men and women doing this work, and it was really hard,” he says tearfully.

Erin and Ken said their appreciation for the United States, U.S. troops, and God has only grown stronger following the events that have unfolded in recent weeks.

“I’m literally talking to this Marine while he’s there in Afghanistan, and just so much respect for who they are, what they’re doing, and what they stand for,” Erin says. “I know they were put in such a difficult situation, [and] many of us don’t agree with the situation they were put in, but they had the most incredible attitudes and I just can’t say enough about who they are and I’m so proud to be an American just from our relationship and knowing them.”

“There is a God component to all of this. Many, many people prayed in real-time, we would say, ‘here’s what’s going on, you gotta pray about this.’” Ken said. “That’s why we would say this is a string of miracles, and God himself had performed. The things that people won’t know behind the scenes, is that God did this.”

The hope for getting more students and families out of Kabul is still there for Ken and Erin, but has dwindled following the departure of U.S. troops.

“There’s this extreme relief that this particular group is out, we’re also — we’re sad. We’re devastated for those who remain and those parents and families that lost Marines,” Erin says.

The students and their families are currently in Washington D.C. where they are being processed and in quarantine as some of them contracted COVID-19 during their journey to the U.S.

The Jensens say they are now working with Lutheran Family Services to help organize placements, schooling, and other things for their group as well as others who are expected to make their way to Omaha in the coming weeks.

