ACLU of Iowa files lawsuit fighting mask mandate ban

The Iowa statehouse in Des Moines.
The Iowa statehouse in Des Moines.(KCRG File)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - ACLU of Iowa announced Friday that they are filing a lawsuit with the state regarding its ban on mask mandates.

It’s the second such lawsuit the state is facing. Last week, a Council Bluffs mother filed a lawsuit against Gov. Kim Reynolds, Director of Education Ann Lebo, and Iowa Department of Public Health Director Kelly Garcia in Polk County district court.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

