World War II veterans treated to ‘Dream Flight’

BLAIR, Neb. (WOWT) - A World War II veteran who served our country on the ground took to the air Wednesday.

The nonprofit Dream Flights offered plane rides to members of the Greatest Generation on one of our country’s vintage airplanes, taking off from Blair Municipal Airport.

“This plane right here was the trainer all your World War II veteran pilots would have started in,” said Scott Delong of Skywerx Aviation. “It’s just amazing that this is the original 1942 Stearman they would have trained in.”

Delong pilots the historic plane. Wednesday, a special group of veterans was able to get a ride. Since 2011, Dream Flights has honored more than 4,200 seniors and veterans.

One of Delong’s youngest passengers was 94-year-old World War II veteran Eugene Ellefson, a resident of Papillion Manor.

“The youngest guy I’ve taken this year so far is 93 years old, and we’ve taken a guy that’s 102,” he said. “It’s just amazing to hear their stories. I’ve talked to a guy who stormed the beaches and Okinawa.”

Ellefson has been waiting for this moment for weeks.

“It’s something that never happens in day-to-day life,” he said.

His day-to-day Army life wasn’t in the air; it was on the ground: Ellefson was in the infantry.

“He was in Okinawa, and then when the war ended, they sent him to Korea to finish out his service,” his son, J.B., said.

Ellefson’s daughter, Jane Peters, said Wednesday flight was a dream come true.

“He’s been looking so forward to this,” she said. “He’s been excited. He said, ‘This is something I’ve always wanted to do.’ ”

And he did it — up in the air for about 20 minutes.

“We’re just doing World War II veterans this year because of Operation September Freedom, where we’re honoring World War II veterans,” pilot Jann Delong said. The operation marks the 80th anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor.

Back on the ground, Ellefson and the other World War II veterans autographed the tail of the plane.

“That plane is almost as old as I am,” he said. “It made my day. It’s just wonderful.”

