Wednesday Sept. 1 COVID-19 update: 6 pediatric hospitalizations, nearly 200 more cases in Douglas County

Nebraska COVID-19 update

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday updated its online COVID-19 data tally.

CASES: The state added more than 5,000 new cases, and saw an increase in positive tests. DHHS reported 5,083 positive cases from the week before, for a total of 245,111 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic. Among those, 171 were variants — one U.K. variant, the rest were delta variants — for a total of 3,128 variant cases reported to date.

DEATHS: DHHS reported an additional 16 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,330. Currently, there is reporting 342 active COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide, an increase of 28 patients since the previous week’s report.

TESTING: Nearly 69,000 new COVID-19 tests were conducted during the week of Aug. 22-28, which increased the overall percentage of positive tests reported. Positives among the 68,828 tests conducted brought the overall percentage to 8.6% positivity, 2.1% higher than the week prior.

VACCINATIONS: Another 28,091 Nebraskans were vaccinated in the last week, bringing the state’s total percentage of fully vaccinated residents to 52.8%.

VACCINE BREAKTHROUGH: Also on Wednesday, the state reported COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough data for the time period between July 31 to Aug. 28:

25,162 cases of COVID-19 were reported among those partially vaccinated and 3,222 were reported among those fully vaccinated, for a total of 69,408 breakthrough cases.

480 partially vaccinated people were hospitalized with COVID-19; 69 fully vaccinated people were hospitalized

46 partially vaccinated people died of COVID-19; 15 fully vaccinated were reported as COVID-19 deaths

Three Rivers update

Three Rivers Public Health District reported Wednesday that it had confirmed an additional 168 cases of COVID-19 in the past week, including nine new variant cases: six in Dodge County and three in Saunders County.

The health district also reported 178 COVID-19 hospitalizations, including 31 on ventilators. That’s up from last week’s report of 111 cases and 163 hospitalizations.

“We want to remind our communities that the pandemic is not yet over,” Executive Director Terra Uhing said. “We urge you to continue to take precautions to keep yourself, your family, and your communities safe. Please get vaccinated if you haven’t already, wear a mask when needed, practice good hand hygiene, and social distance when necessary. Let’s get through this together.”

3RPHD has reported 10,345 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, including 41 variants.

Douglas County cases update

The Douglas County Health Department reported an additional 193 new positive cases of COVID-19 since Tuesday, bringing the local total to 78,338 cases.

The local death toll stands at 750.

The rolling seven-day average fell to 180 cases from 188 on Tuesday, but was still up from the 176 reported a week ago. Two weeks ago, the average was 147 cases. About a month ago, it was 91; two months ago, it was 16.

As of Wednesday’s report, local hospitals were 80% full, with 289 beds available. Adult ICU beds were 86% occupied with 42 beds available, compared to 72% full with 87 beds available on Monday. Hospitals are caring for 178 COVID-19 patients, including six pediatric patients. Among current COVID-19 hospitalizations, 67 are in ICUs, up from 47 patients reported on Monday; and 31 are on ventilators. Additionally, two adult patients are being monitored for COVID-19 symptoms.

Bryan Health update

Bryan Health on Wednesday reported it was caring for 69 COVID-19 patients, 11 of them on ventilators. Among those hospital patients, 11 are pediatric patients, none of them with COVID-19.

Another 13 patients are awaiting COVID-19 test results.

Vaccination clinics

Nebraska DHHS

Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:

Medicine Man Pharmacy, 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118

Think Aksarben Pharmacy LLC, 7100 W. Center Road, Omaha NE 68106

ViaRx, 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114

Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Baker’s | CVS | Hy-Vee | Kohll’s | Kubat | Sam’s Club | Walmart

Douglas County

Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled at several local schools and events this week:

WEDNESDAY

9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department , 1111 S. 41st St.

11 a.m.-2 p.m. at UNO’s Criss Library, located at 6401 University Drive. Parking will be available in Lot E.

THURSDAY

9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St.

FRIDAY

9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St.

Vaccination is the best way to avoid hospitalization and death from COVID-19. Please make the decision to be safe. #Omaha #NECOVID19 #InThisTogether Posted by Douglas County Health Department on Wednesday, September 1, 2021

Nebraska Medicine

Nebraska Medicine is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at clinics in several retail pharmacies and health centers around the Omaha-metro.

NebMed will provide Pfizer vaccinations by appointment at:

For those looking for walk-in appointments, single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available at these pharmacies:

Bellevue Health Center , located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 25th Street and Highway 370 , will offer J&J vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

Durham Outpatient Center, located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 45th and Emile streets , will offer J&J vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays; and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekends.

Children’s Hospital

Tuesday and Thursday appointments available at the Mission Village location, 16909 Q St. Call 402-955-7575 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Thursday and Friday appointments available at the Dundee location, 4825 Dodge St. Call 402-955-7676 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Around Omaha

SOUTH OMAHA: Testing and vaccinations available at OneWorld, located at 4920 S. 30th St. Call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment for vaccinating anyone age 12 and older.

CHARLES DREW HEALTH CENTER: Call 402-451-3553 to schedule an appointment.

CHURCH CLINIC: Metropolitan Community Chuch of Omaha will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. No ID is required, but a parent or guardian must be present at the clinic with teens ages 12-18.

MCC FORT OMAHA: Vaccinations also will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the county’s vaccination registry.

TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can go to the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the new Ambulatory Care Center.

Three Rivers health district

In Dodge County , the Three Rivers Fremont location is open for walk-ins from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; and 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday.

In Saunders County , the Three Rivers clinic in Lake Wanahoo is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.

In Washington County, the clinic at First Lutheran Church in Blair is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month.

Off-line help

CHI HEALTH VACCINE INFORMATION: The info line is available at 402-717-1255 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily in August.

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process.

DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, except for holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.

