UNL senior creates mural painting business

University of Nebraska Lincoln senior is getting a jump start on her career by creating her own mural painting business. Before she starts working with companies, she’s giving students the chance to try out her model.(1011 NOW)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A University of Nebraska Lincoln senior is getting a jump start on her career by creating her own mural painting business. Before she starts working with companies, she’s giving students the chance to try out her model.

UNL students helped paint the Lift Off mural. It features spacemen assembling a rocket. This is part of The PALETTE Project which is a startup business by UNL senior Erika Casarin.

“I’ve always had a love for public art and the community and hopefully make an experience that will make a good impact,” said Casarin.

The PALETTE Project was founded in April. The goal is to design murals for other businesses to paint as a bonding experience for their employees. Casarin said for this mural she wanted students to connect in a meaningful way.

“I just wanted it to be an experience where new people can meet each other,” said Casarin.

“She said it was a ‘paint by numbers’ thing so you didn’t have to be good at art,” said Madi Harken, a UNL sophomore. “I was like ‘Sign me up.’”

“[I] definitely like street art where you can go and meet people and do something that means something,” said Brandie Messersmith, a UNL Sophomore.

“This has been a couple months in the making, and to see it come to fruition is amazing,” Casarin added.

Once the Lift Off mural is completed it’s going to be displayed in the Center for Entrepreneurship which is on the third floor of the College of Business.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

