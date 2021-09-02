As Texas abortion law is upheld, Gov. Ricketts says he’s working on pro-life plans for Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Applauding Texas for its legal victory on one of the most restrictive abortion laws since Roe v. Wade, Gov. Pete Ricketts conveyed his intentions to bring further pro-life legislation to Nebraska.

“I am pleased to see the Texas law has taken effect, and we’ll be watching closely as we pull together our legislative plans with pro-life leaders here in Nebraska,” the governor said on social media posts Thursday.

In a post to his official website earlier this year, the governor referenced the state’s history of pro-life progress. Gov. David Heineman signed the bill into law in 2010, “making Nebraska the first state in the nation to ban abortion after 20 weeks of gestation,” Ricketts said in January.

Late Wednesday, a divided SCOTUS allowed the Texas law, signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May, to remain in effect. It prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, usually around six weeks — and before most women know they’re pregnant. The law made its way through the courts in the months that followed before landing on the Supreme Court docket.

Nebraska is a #prolife state, and the Legislature and I have successfully worked together to pass live-saving laws over the past several years. — Gov. Pete Ricketts (@GovRicketts) September 2, 2021

