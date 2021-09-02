Advertisement

Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Clouds increase leading to rain & storms later today

By Rusty Lord
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds are moving in from the west ahead of our next round of rain and storms that arrive later this afternoon. Ahead of that, we’ll be able to warm to near 80 degrees this afternoon. Blustery south winds will help us get there as well with gusts to near 30 mph.

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)
Thursday Wind Gusts
Thursday Wind Gusts(WOWT)

Rain and storm chances start to increase around the 4pm timeframe this afternoon with coverage increasing into evening. Widespread rain with isolated heavy downpours and frequent lightning will likely be the biggest threat in the metro but not too far west will be a greater risk of severe weather.

Thursday Rain Chances
Thursday Rain Chances(WOWT)
Severe Today
Severe Today(WOWT)

Heavy rain with some potential 1-3″ rain totals from the rounds of rain will end up in several area rain gauges. Showers are set to move out early Friday leaving us with mostly cloudy and cooler conditions to end the week. Some wildfire smoke likely moves in from the west too.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

