Omaha officials cite neighborhood for trash container violations

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When the City of Omaha started a new trash collection program, some old rules came to the forefront.

A long-standing ordinance allows garbage containers to sit by the curb from 5 p.m. the day before collection until 10 a.m. the day after pickup. The rest of the time, trash cans must be stored by the house.

But one Omaha resident isn’t following the law, and she’s not alone.

Homeowner Amber Green still has trash and recyclables needing picked up every week, but this summer, her cans always stay at th ecurb.

“This is the perfect spot for them. I don’t have to risk injury to myself. I don’t have to risk falling down the stairs carrying these trash cans,” she said.

Green received a violation notice from a city inspector.

“I tried not to lose my temper when I called them, I called them to try and find a solution like I want to comply,” she said.

After 6 News emailed, city reps came to Green’s house Wednesday and now, she said, they’re allowing her to keep the containers at sidewalk level but back from the curb.

The city’s chief field inspector said he spent 20 minutes on the phone explaining the ordinance and offering options to the homeowner.

Neighbors see that as a move forward.

“I’d like to have a safe option for everybody so I don’t come out of my house and find somebody laying at the bottom of the stairs because there’s no safe way to bring their trash cans out to get picked up,” neighbor Like Meinders said.

After a neighbor’s complaint, several others in the Bemis Park neighborhood are also on notice to not leave trash containers curbside outside the city’s time window. A city official said a number of violation notices there stem from a neighbor complaint about trash cans — some of the overflowing — sitting curbside too long.

“They ain’t light when they’re heavy. I’ll put them in the back but I don’t like to,” one area resident said.

Jame Kee, Omaha’s environmental quality control manager, said the city will not penalize those who can’t avoid challenges with cart placement and storage. Solid waste and code enforcement will work together on solutions.

One option could be alley pickup, but it won’t be easy for large garbage trucks to get through. Or granting a city permit to those who might consider building a permanent trash can screen on the right of way.

“I understand the law, I understand the need to have streets looking tidy,” Green said.

But following the trash can storage law to the letter can be an uphill battle.

