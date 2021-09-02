Nugent: Fordham presents the unknown for the Huskers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Fordham is not exactly a big name in college football and certainly not on the radar here in the middle of the country. In fact, multiple people I’ve talked with this week have pronounced the name of the school Ford-ham. For those who don’t know, it’s more like Ford-im, you say it fast. For a better feel watch the video above.

Wyatt Liewer said, “I have never heard of the team so I’m sure they are going to come in here and give us their best effort. ”

Pheladrius Payne said, “Honestly I forgot they were FCS. I just looked at it as another opponent.”

A late add to the schedule, one that will pay the visiting team $500,000 according to USA Today. There’s no question there are strong FCS teams that most sports fans know, this is not one of them. Fordham is not one of the better FCS teams.

It’s hard to find a line on this game but if you dig deep enough you can find them. The Huskers are favored by 40 to 45 points. A great opportunity to use most of the roster. It will be telling to see who plays if Nebraska can put it away early. A rare opportunity to benefit a large part of the team.

