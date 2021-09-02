Advertisement

New Saunders County Attorney sworn in

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WAHOO, Neb. (WOWT) - Saunders County has a new top lawyer.

Jennifer Joakim was sworn in Wednesday morning as the County Attorney, taking over for Joseph Dobesh, who announced in July that he would not run for re-election.

Joakim has been licensed for 22 years, practicing law in Massachusetts and Nebraska over the years. She has also served as a public defender in Butler County.

