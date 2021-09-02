Looking for ER surge relief, Omaha-metro hospital urges COVID-19 testing elsewhere

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Since the end of the state’s contract with Test Nebraska in July, people in the Omaha-metro area have had to look elsewhere for COVID-19 testing options.

As cases and positivity rates in the area have been on the rise, so has the need for testing. Nomi Health has free testing centers at Oak View Mall and at Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, in addition to other places available for testing.

Denise McNitt, VP of patient care services for CHI Health, said Thursday afternoon that in the past several weeks, an increasing number of patients in the emergency room are looking for COVID-19 tests — many of them with minimal to no symptoms.

At times, it’s interfering with patient triage and care for more serious and even urgent medical needs, she said.

Last week, McNitt said, as many as 30% of those heading to their emergency rooms were looking to get tested for COVID-19.

Testing is still very important — vaccinated or not — as “we’re seeing a much more intense spread,” she said. More people don’t know they’ve had contact, or think they’ve had minimal contact are getting the virus, maybe for a second time.

There’s also a higher cost associated with seeking a COVID-19 test at an emergency room, McNitt said.

It’s not just COVID-19 causing a rise in ER visits, she said. Irregular RSV spikes are affecting the volume as are the regular back-to-school increases.

Those coming into CHI Health ERs must wear a mask and socially distance, and there’s also a restriction on visitors. Additionally, visitors exhibiting any COVID-19 symptoms aren’t permitted into the hospital unless they themselves need treatment.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.