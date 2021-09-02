David’s Evening Forecast - Thunderstorms tonight, drying out for the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cloudy skies kept temperatures on the cool side today, only topping out in the middle 70s around the metro. Light rain showers arrive mid-afternoon and will continue to spread over the area this evening. Little in the way of lighting has occurred with these showers, and storms will likely stay well west of the metro through at least mid-evening. We may see some pockets of dry time between 6 and 9pm. After 9pm, thunderstorms are expected to move in from the west, with more frequent lightning and heavy downpours possible. Storms will be likely in the metro between 9pm and 2am, before pushing off to the east with drier weather arriving by morning.

While not everyone will see heavy storms, rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are possible, especially across southeastern Nebraska. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for much of eastern and southeastern Nebraska because of the heavy rain threat. While 1 to 3 inches of rain would not normally be a concern, the ground is still saturated from rain earlier this week, so any heavy downpours could result in quick rises on creeks and streams across the watch area. The Flash Flood Watch does include the Omaha metro, as well as Columbus, Lincoln, Beatrice, and Falls City.

A little good news, dry weather is expected for most of Friday! There could be a spotty shower early in the morning, but the rest of the day will be dry. Clouds could be a little stubborn, keeping temperatures on the cool side. Highs likely only top out in the middle 70s. Sunshine will return for the holiday weekend, with slightly warmer weather as well. Highs climb to around 80 on Saturday, mid 80s on Sunday, and we could top out near 88 on Monday. Plenty of sunshine and warm weather is expected for next week.

