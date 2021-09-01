Advertisement

Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Beautiful weather to start September, rain soon to follow

By Rusty Lord
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A calm and somewhat cool morning in the 60s is what you’ll get out the door on this first day of September. Very enjoyable weather continues into the afternoon too as we warm into the lower 80s with enjoyable sunshine.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)
Dew Point Forecast
Dew Point Forecast(WOWT)

Rain chances start to increase Thursday afternoon with the next system approaching the area. Shower and storm chances continue to increase into Thursday evening and overnight as rounds of rain move through and impact your Thursday evening plans.

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)

The severe threat for this round of storms is rather low and mostly west of the metro. Wind and hail would be the main threat with any isolated severe storms.

Thursday Severe
Thursday Severe(WOWT)

On and off showers and storms continue into the overnight and early Friday as well with the potential for some heavy rain, especially on the Nebraska side. 1-3″ rain totals are very likely with some isolated totals up to 5″ possible.

Excessive Rainfall
Excessive Rainfall(WOWT)

Cooler highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s are likely the rest of the week into the weekend with the next spike in temps resulting in a little more heat on Labor Day Monday itself.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska bar owner questions compliance stings after cited for detaining minor trying to buy alcohol
A bridge connecting Murray to HWY 75 partially collapsed due to heavy rains.
Heavy rain damages southeast Nebraska highway
Widely-known Nebraska criminal defense attorney dies at 75
Severe Weather Outlook Monday night
First Alert Day: Tracking strong storms overnight into early Tuesday morning
A van caught fire and exploded at a Council Bluffs gas station on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.
Vacation ends when camper van explodes

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
Tuesday, August 31st
David's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
Hour by hour forecast - Tuesday
David’s Tuesday Evening Forecast - Very pleasant weather tonight into Wednesday!
Rainfall totals since Midnight Tuesday
FIRST ALERT: Recapping Monday night’s storms