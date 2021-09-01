Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Beautiful weather to start September, rain soon to follow

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A calm and somewhat cool morning in the 60s is what you’ll get out the door on this first day of September. Very enjoyable weather continues into the afternoon too as we warm into the lower 80s with enjoyable sunshine.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

Dew Point Forecast (WOWT)

Rain chances start to increase Thursday afternoon with the next system approaching the area. Shower and storm chances continue to increase into Thursday evening and overnight as rounds of rain move through and impact your Thursday evening plans.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

The severe threat for this round of storms is rather low and mostly west of the metro. Wind and hail would be the main threat with any isolated severe storms.

Thursday Severe (WOWT)

On and off showers and storms continue into the overnight and early Friday as well with the potential for some heavy rain, especially on the Nebraska side. 1-3″ rain totals are very likely with some isolated totals up to 5″ possible.

Excessive Rainfall (WOWT)

Cooler highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s are likely the rest of the week into the weekend with the next spike in temps resulting in a little more heat on Labor Day Monday itself.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

