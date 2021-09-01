On the run from the Taliban, Afghan man speaks out

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On the heels of the United States pulling out of Afghanistan, thousands of Americans and their Afghan allies are scrambling to find a way out.

“It’s very difficult for us we don’t know where to go or what to do,” said Qausullah Aryobwa.

He served as a translator for the United States and is now stranded, still waiting for a Special Immigrant Visa (SIV).

“It’s a really bad situation because here, we did not get our visas from the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, and then we are blacklisted because they think we are infidels and that we are slaves to America,” said Aryobwal, who was in Kabul when the United State’s final troops left; the Taliban opening in celebratory gunfire.

“I thought they were coming and looking for me, so I tried to jump into my neighbor’s house where I was hiding last night, saw that it was firing everywhere,” said Aryobwal, noting he’s moving from place to place, leaving his family behind in hopes of keeping them safe.

“I can’t take my family with me. If somehow, I got caught somewhere or shot somewhere at least my children will be safe,” he said. “I believe that one day I will be killed and assassinated and maybe I will be shot on my head right here (points to head) on a street or in a stadium somewhere.”

It’s a fate he’s willing to face, but not in front of his children.

“What if someday, somehow somebody knocks on my door and shoots me or cuts my head over here with a knife or something, in front of my daughter and my son,” said Aryobwal. “What will be there for them, what will be their feeling.”

As for his own safety, Aryobwal said all that’s left is uncertainty.

“I don’t know how long we’ll be able to do this hide-and-seek with the Taliban,” he said. “Their intelligence is too strong.”

And while calls for help have fallen short, desperate, he makes another.

“I don’t know how long it will last,” said Aryobwal. “How long we will be able to live, but please help us.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.