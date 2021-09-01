Omaha Police respond to walk-in shooting after man says he was shot in his car

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Dept. is investigating a shooting on Tuesday after responding to a walk-in at a hospital.

A 23-year-old man told officers “he was shot while sitting in his car near North 31st and Tucker Street,” according to the release. Officials say the man has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police met with him when responding to a walk-in shooting at Immanuel Medical center at 5:35 p.m.

