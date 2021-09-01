Advertisement

Omaha Police investigating sexual assault reported at Central High

(Pixabay)
By Lauren Melendez and Gina Dvorak
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police confirmed to 6 News on Wednesday that officers are investigating an alleged sexual assault outside Central High School.

OPD said the incident was reported at about 8:30 p.m. Friday.

The 14-year-old girl’s mom told 6 News her daughter was at the school for a game and that she drugged and raped.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

