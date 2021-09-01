Omaha Police investigate shooting that sends one to hospital with injuries

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are in an ongoing investigation of a shooting that sends a man to the hospital Tuesday evening.

A 38-year-old man was taken to Nebraska Medical Center for injuries after officers went to the area of 25th and Evans on reports of a shooting. Police met with the man and say he visibly had many gunshot wounds.

The 6 News crew on the scene report the man was found in a driveway and the injuries are non-life-threatening.

According to the release, there’s no information at the moment on a suspect.

