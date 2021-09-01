Advertisement

Omaha Police ask for help finding missing girl

Omaha Police are looking for help finding Tanae Day, 15, who was reported missing on Friday,...
Omaha Police are looking for help finding Tanae Day, 15, who was reported missing on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.(Omaha Police Department)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl reported missing Friday.

Tanae Day is described as a 5-foot-4 black girl with brown eyes and black and brown dreadlocks. She was last seen leaving Omaha Central High School wearing a black Converse T-shirt, blue jeans, and black and teal Chuck Taylor sneakers, OPD said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 402-444-5636.

Police said she’s had “phone contact” with family but hasn’t returned home since she was reported missing.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska bar owner questions compliance stings after cited for detaining minor trying to buy alcohol
A bridge connecting Murray to HWY 75 partially collapsed due to heavy rains.
Heavy rain damages southeast Nebraska highway
Widely-known Nebraska criminal defense attorney dies at 75
Home security camera may solve repeat car break-ins in Omaha neighborhood
A van caught fire and exploded at a Council Bluffs gas station on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.
Vacation ends when camper van explodes

Latest News

Omaha Police investigating sexual assault reported at Central High
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts declared a hospital staffing emergency on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.
Nebraska officials working to centralize hospital patient transfers
Council Bluffs suspect facing charges - 6:30 pm
No criminal wrongdoing found in Council Bluffs to Omaha police chase, shooting
The U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha
Economic impact of swim trials in Omaha reported as $34.5 million