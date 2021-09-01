Omaha Police ask for help finding missing girl

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl reported missing Friday.

Tanae Day is described as a 5-foot-4 black girl with brown eyes and black and brown dreadlocks. She was last seen leaving Omaha Central High School wearing a black Converse T-shirt, blue jeans, and black and teal Chuck Taylor sneakers, OPD said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 402-444-5636.

Police said she’s had “phone contact” with family but hasn’t returned home since she was reported missing.

