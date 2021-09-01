Advertisement

Omaha federal court sentenced Chicago man 10 years in fentanyl conspiracy

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In an investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, and Drug Enforcement Administration, a 38-year-old man from Chicago was sentenced to 10 years.

Douglas Sibley was sentenced to 10 years for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute fentanyl. After the sentence, Sibley will be under supervised release for five years.

Under permission, officers found two packages that contained about 4.5 pounds of fentanyl in a search on March 5, 2019. They say there was luggage above where Sibley and his friends were and near his feet.

Investigators stopped him at the Amtrack train in Omaha that was bound to Chicago. The train started from Fullerton, California.

According to the release, “officers requested permission to search the luggage which Sibley granted and a search warrant was lawfully obtained for a backpack that was locked.”

