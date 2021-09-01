No criminal wrongdoing found in Council Bluffs to Omaha police chase, shooting

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Ia. (WOWT) - The Pottawattamie County attorney has determined that there was no indication of any criminal wrongdoing when Iowa law enforcement officers shot a suspect before he fled to Omaha.

The wild chain of events unfolded the afternoon of August 20. At one point, the 6 News’ citycam network captured the pursuit from Council Bluffs into Omaha going the wrong way on Interstate 480.

County Attorney Matt Wilber released his findings on the incident Monday.

The report said probation/parole officer Mike Brown was in the process of trying to locate Kelsey Hanna for escape. He received information that she could be in an SUV which was seen in the 300 block of North 7th in Council Bluffs and that her boyfriend Brandon Hines was with her. Brown was familiar with Hines because when he was a police officer in Council Bluffs in 2017, Brown was involved in a brief car chase that ended up with Brown deploying his Taser on Hines.

Brown came upon the SUV he was looking for parked in Council Bluffs about 11 a.m. August 20. He also received information that Hines had an arrest warrant for being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, obstruction of justice, and domestic abuse assault.

So, he had the task of arresting two wanted suspects at the same time.

Brown and another probation/parole officer, Dan Newby, began to watch the parked SUV. Sometime after 1 p.m., they saw Hines and Hanna leave a house and head toward the SUV. Brown pulled his unmarked vehicle in front of the parked SUV and activated his emergency lights. Wearing a vest with “Police” clearly labeled on the front and back, Brown got out and drew his weapon as Hines and Hanna climbed into their SUV. Newby pulled up on the other side of the SUV to mostly block it in.

Hines put the SUV in reverse striking Newby’s vehicle and then drove forward toward Brown who then fired his weapon six times toward the suspect’s vehicle. Hines’ SUV struck Brown in the leg and drove over his foot before leaving the scene.

Council Bluffs Police offices quickly located the suspect’s vehicle and began a pursuit that went across the Missouri River on I-480 and into Omaha. 6 News observed part of the pursuit winding its way in the downtown Omaha and Old Market areas.

Somewhere along the way, Hanna jumped out of the SUV and was apprehended in Council Bluffs.

The Nebraska State Patrol eventually apprehended Hines in Omaha. He was treated at a hospital with wounds to his right shoulder and hands. The report indicated he also tested positive for amphetamines.

Police reported that Hanna repeatedly yelled profanities at officers and declined to be interviewed before she was admitted to the Pottawattamie County Jail. Hines also declined to answer questions at the Omaha hospital.

Wilber determined that Brown reasonably believed deadly force was necessary at the time he fired shots at the suspect. No criminal charges will be filed against Brown. An arrest warrant for Hines was issued for charges of assaulting a peace officer with a dangerous weapon, assault with intent to inflict serious injury, and felony theft.

Hines was still at the Douglas County jail when Wilber issued his report. He was awaiting extradition to Iowa.

