NE-TF1 prepared to stay in Louisiana for two weeks

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Task Force One is in its third day of operations in southern Louisiana following Hurricane Ida. Lincoln Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Brad Thavenet said they’re about 60 percent of the way through their mission.

The team includes 40 firefighters from LFR, the Omaha Fire Department, and civilian members who include dog handlers and structural engineers.

Their work has included rescuing people and pets from homes and buildings destroyed by flood waters.

Tuesday, Thavenet said they checked about 500 structures. There is still no power, water or sewage in the area and the 911 system is still down.

They’re responding to local authorities for directions on what needs to be done. They are prepared to stay for two weeks, but that time could be extended if Louisiana and FEMA need additional help.

Lincoln Electric System is also in Lafayette, Louisiana helping with power restoration efforts.

NE-TF1 Logistcs Manger assisting local volunteer fire dept’s in Chackbay & Thibodaux, LA unload water and other essentials for the community. No matter the mission we are always willing to assist! @LNKFireRescue @papiofire @IAFFLocal647 @OmahaFireDept @OmahaFire385 @IAFFLocal644 pic.twitter.com/kzcepHF8BP — NE-TF1 (@NE_TF1) September 1, 2021

NE-TF1 spent Tuesday helping the people of St Charles Parish Louisiana. The team continues to perform secondary searches assisting local authorities & agencies. Communication & electricity are still down so NE-TF1 can become a lifeline to out of the area. pic.twitter.com/0C5t34AEST — NE-TF1 (@NE_TF1) September 1, 2021

