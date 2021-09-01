Advertisement

Moderna seeks FDA approval for COVID vaccine booster shot

By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Moderna has submitted data to the Food and Drug Administration for a COVID-19 vaccine booster, according to a statement from the company.

“We are pleased to initiate the submission process for our booster candidate ... with the FDA,” said CEO Stéphane Bancel. “We remain committed to staying ahead of the virus and following the evolving epidemiology of SARS-CoV-2,”

In mid-August, U.S. health officials announced plans to give COVID-19 booster shots to all Americans to shore up their protection amid a surge in the highly contagious delta variant.

The booster plan calls for an extra dose eight months after people get their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Pfizer is also seeking U.S. approval of a booster dose of its two-shot COVID-19 vaccine.

The drugmaker said last week it has started the application process for a third dose of its vaccine for everyone ages 16 and older.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Most Read

Nebraska bar owner questions compliance stings after cited for detaining minor trying to buy alcohol
A bridge connecting Murray to HWY 75 partially collapsed due to heavy rains.
Heavy rain damages southeast Nebraska highway
Widely-known Nebraska criminal defense attorney dies at 75
Home security camera may solve repeat car break-ins in Omaha neighborhood
A van caught fire and exploded at a Council Bluffs gas station on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.
Vacation ends when camper van explodes

Latest News

Firefighters fight the Caldor Fire Wednesday as flames raced across treetops and through...
Weather slows California wildfire, but flames keep moving
Doctor urges ages 35+ to get screened for diabetes
St. Francis protest
Child welfare workers protest conditions amid investigation into Omaha foster care provider
This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in...
Judge conditionally approves Purdue Pharma opioid settlement
Louisiana lawmakers discuss Ida recovery
Louisiana lawmakers discuss Ida recovery