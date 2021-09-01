LPD: Stolen car found in soybean field

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department say they’ve found the car that was stolen while a woman stopped to help a dog.

LPD said on Tuesday around 6 p.m., officers were called to an area of 95th Street and Fletcher Avenue, in northeast Lincoln.

According to police, a passerby saw a car in a soybean field and that car was determined to be stolen. Officers processed the car for evidence, but the woman’s belongings were all still missing.

On Monday, a woman reported to police that around 9:30 p.m. near 27th and M Streets, she had gotten out of her 2008 blue Hyundai Santa Fe to help a dog that was running around the streets.

LPD said the woman left the car running with the hazards on and unlocked, but when she came back her car, purse, laptop, cell phone and handgun were missing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

