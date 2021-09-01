Advertisement

Gray Television stations partner with Salvation Army to ‘Lift Up Louisiana’ for Hurricane Ida relief efforts

By Jenna Wood
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA – Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (NYSE:GTN) announced Wednesday that its portfolio of top local news television stations across 103 markets in the United States will partner with the Salvation Army to help raise funds following Hurricane Ida.

Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana on August 29 as a Category 4 storm with winds over 150 mph, making it one of the strongest hurricanes to impact the region.

We’ve all seen the devastation left behind. The people who live there, their families, and businesses have a long road to recovery ahead of them. Now, it’s time for the Gray Television family to help ‘Lift Up Louisiana.’

Lift Up Louisiana (WBRC)
Lift Up Louisiana (WBRC)(WBRC FOX6 News)

“Our local broadcast stations and The Salvation Army are coming together as one to support our friends in Louisiana following Hurricane Ida,” said Gray Executive Chairman and CEO Hilton H. Howell. “The Salvation Army is known for its exemplary work and dedication to providing disaster relief efforts to meet the specific and immediate needs of survivors and rescue workers. We are honored to work alongside them to help support the community during this challenging time. To help launch the ‘Lift Up Louisiana’ campaign, Gray Television is also making a $50,000 donation.”

When you support Salvation Army disaster services, 100% of your donation is applied to the Hurricane Ida disaster relief operation. Text IDA to 51555 to make a monetary donation to the Salvation Army. Message and data rates may apply. For more details, go to give.helpsalvationarmy.org/give/166081

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska bar owner questions compliance stings after cited for detaining minor trying to buy alcohol
A bridge connecting Murray to HWY 75 partially collapsed due to heavy rains.
Heavy rain damages southeast Nebraska highway
Widely-known Nebraska criminal defense attorney dies at 75
Home security camera may solve repeat car break-ins in Omaha neighborhood
A van caught fire and exploded at a Council Bluffs gas station on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.
Vacation ends when camper van explodes

Latest News

United Way of the Midlands assembles necessity kits for Omaha-metro students in need
Omaha Community Playhouse to pay performers, backstage crew
Omaha Night Market series 2021 returns Friday to Turner Park
Omaha’s Night Market series kicks off Friday at Turner Park
Omaha man questions Black Lives Matter slogan
The North 24th Street Business Improvement District announced Thursday, July 8, 2021, that it...
Safety, security plan proposed for Omaha’s North 24th Street area