LIVE AT 2:30 P.M.: Gov. Ricketts to give update on Nebraska hospital staffing emergency

DHM implemented last week limited elective surgeries; executive order relaxed healthcare license requirements
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Not quite a week after Gov. Pete Ricketts declared a staffing emergency for Nebraska hospitals, he is giving an update on hospital operations and staffing.

Watch a livestream of the 2:30 p.m. news conference above, in our apps, and on our Facebook page.

Thursday, the governor announced an executive order to waive licensing requirements for hospitals in order to streamline authorization of credentials for retired or inactive healthcare professionals, deferring continuing education requirements, and suspending statutes around new healthcare providers who are seeking a license, among other provisions.

He also put a directed health measure into effect Monday eliminating “D- and E-class” elective surgeries. The DHM expires at the end of September.

Area hospitals have again be paused elective surgeries to preserve hospital capacity. Nebraska Medicine noted that the state’s nursing shortage was a factor in its decision.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

