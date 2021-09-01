Economic impact of swim trials in Omaha was $34.5 million

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Convention and Visitors Bureau has crunched the numbers and found that the 2020 Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha generated $34.5 million in economic impact to the Omaha and Nebraska.

The event was held over two weeks in June 2021 after being delayed a year because of the pandemic.

The impact came primarily from out-of-state visitors paying for hotel rooms, tickets, meals, attractions, shopping, and other expenses. The first wave, held June 4-7, had an impact of $4.12 million. The second wave, held June 13-20, generated an impact of $30.4 million.

The impact impressed Omaha Sports Commission chair Donna Kush who noted that the event was faced with covid-related restrictions including 50 percent capacity at CHI Health Arena.

Another report from Universal Information Systems found that the event resulted in an estimated $47 million media value from local coverage, national broadcasts, international stories, and social media.

The Omaha Sports Commission has submitted a proposal to host the 2024 Olympic Swim Trials. If it is chosen over three other finalists, Omaha would host the trials for a fifth consecutive time.

