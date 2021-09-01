Doctor urges ages 35+ to get screened for diabetes

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s a new major change in the fight against diabetes: Doctors are now lowering the recommended age for diabetes screenings from 40 to 35.

It’s the seventh leading cause of death in the United States, according to the most recent CDC data.

“I think I saw some writing on the wall,” Jon Goerig said. He was just 36-years-old when he was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes.

He says he knew after experiencing extreme fatigue and other symptoms… the diagnosis was likely.

“It’s definitely life-changing. It’s not something you hear and it’s just a road bump. I knew from the second I heard it, it was going to change my life forever,” said Goerig.

And he’s not alone.

CHI Health’s Dr. Marcia Malone works in a clinic dedicated solely to treating diabetes. She says right now—at least 10% of Nebraskans have been diagnosed with diabetes.

The American Diabetes Association says there’s likely an additional 44,000 Nebraskans who don’t know they have it. Experts advise checking with your primary care physician for a screening.

“We are definitely still on a trend here. The Omaha Metro is no different than the united states. People are younger and younger getting diagnosed with type two diabetes,” Dr. Malone said.

As American’s waistlines are increasing, she said, it’s important to stay vigilant and get checked when you hit age 35 and have a BMI of 30 or greater.

“We are missing the opportunity to intervene in patients’ lives, if they are waiting until they come in symptomatic. Often times you could have 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, or 7 years before they really truly hit a point where they reach a level where their blood sugar is super elevated. They are thirsty all the time, and then they are urinating all the time. They are losing all this weight, and they don’t know what’s going on, and then they end up in an emergency room situation.”

But there is hope for those who are diagnosed.

Ten years into his diagnosis with diabetes, Goerig said his daily life is altered, but technology has been helping.

“Now, today, I have a continuous glucose meter on one arm, and I have an insulin pump in another spot, and it’s all automatic,” he said.

Experts say the new changes to the screening age means more than 40% of the population should get screened.

