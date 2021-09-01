David’s Evening Forecast - A beautiful start to September, storms return tomorrow

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some fantastic weather this evening as we kick off the month of September, and the start of meteorological fall! Temperatures are generally in the upper 70s to around 80 for the evening, cooling into the lower 70s by 10pm. Some wildfire smoke is producing a bit of a haze in our skies, but so far our air quality remains good. Quiet conditions will continue overnight with a few clouds, and lows falling into the middle 60s.

We should see a little sun Thursday morning, but clouds will be increasing throughout the day as our next storm chance approaches. Dry conditions should prevail through the lunch hour, but rain chances will roll in during the afternoon. A few spotty showers are possible as early as 2pm, but the higher chances for the metro will hold off until after 4pm. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected for the evening and overnight hours. While isolated small hail and a few heavy downpours are likely, significant severe weather is not expected. Rainfall totals of 1 to 1.5″ are possible with the heavier storms.

Storm Chances Thursday (WOWT)

Showers and storms should be moving out Friday morning, setting us up for a great holiday weekend. Hazy skies may return Friday, but otherwise dry conditions are expected for the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. We warm a little for the weekend, with highs in the low 80s for Saturday and Sunday, bumping up to the middle 80s by Monday. Another push of cooler air arrives next week, with temperatures dipping back into the lower 80s for Tuesday through at least Friday.

