Child welfare workers protest conditions amid investigation into Omaha foster care provider

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas and Sarpy county’s child welfare provider has faced fierce criticism this week, as employees walk out of work and the legislature continues to investigate them.

Saint Francis Ministries took over Douglas and Sarpy County’s contract as the foster care provider in 2019, bidding a contract that was far lower than the previous contract with PromiseShip.

In early 2021, a legislative committee was formed to investigate the work being done at Saint Francis and to look into how the company obtained the contract.

On Tuesday, that committee met to hear testimony from those who have worked closely with the company and the families and children they serve.

Wednesday, several employees walked out of the Saint Francis offices for many of the same reasons that were brought up at the hearing: unfair working conditions for case managers.

Employees protesting tell 6 News they have far too many caseloads, and can’t properly manage kids who are in vulnerable situations. They’re asking for more support.

Several workers at @SaintFrancisMin are protesting what they call unfair work conditions — they say they’re facing too many case loads & need more support. Saint Francis says they’re working to hire more qualified & fully trained employees. More tonight on @WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/4ID2uu1RWF — Marlo Lundak WOWT (@marlolundaktv) September 1, 2021

“We’re protesting because we are fed up with the working conditions we are in, since Saint Francis took over the contract, we have been over our case load ratio, we are in a horrific state right now where we’re not even able to ensure the safety of these kids, we are not able to do our job effectively and ultimately it always comes back on us when things go wrong,” says current Saint Francis case manager Marshauna Martin.

Saint Francis’ Vice President of Children and Family Services says they understand the frustrations of these employees, and that they’re working to combat them.

“It is really just an indication of a lack of workforce and we continue to work really hard to hire case managers at the quickest available way, we’ve had job fairs, we’ve asked people to invite anybody who would like to come be an employee at Saint Francis doing this very difficult work,” says Matt Stephens. “And that’s the other reality, is that case management is a tough job.”

Stephens says right now, the company has 127 case managers, which is actually more than their contract calls for. But many of them are still going through the intensive nine-week training.

“We have the right number, if we can get them all trained to fully trained without having any leave,” he says. “Contractually, 116 is that magic number, we’re budgeted for 140 total, so we’ve got 13 more that we could and are looking to hire.”

Right now, Stephens says the company’s case load compliance rate sits at 46%, meaning case workers have more kids than they can handle.

“Some are carrying 28, 29. That’s just the reality of the situation. How many should they be? 17 is really where they need to be at.”

Protesting employees say along with manageable caseloads, better training and more employee resources are necessary for their success.

“I was getting false promises and I wasn’t getting the support I needed,” says former Saint Francis case worker Hannah Hansen. “My children were suffering because I wasn’t able to take care of myself the way that I needed to, so I quit, I couldn’t do it.”

“Everybody gets overwhelmed as soon as they start this job, we don’t have the support, they’re getting thrown cases and they cant do anything with them because they’re brand new, they just got out of training, so then they leave,” Martin says. “So we’re stuck in the same predicament that we were in before they even started.”

Stephens and John Thuston, the general counsel at Saint Francis, stress that this is really a timing issue. Employees they hire today can’t get right to work tomorrow.

For those families who are struggling that Saint Francis works with, Stephens says he hopes they know they’re doing the best they can.

