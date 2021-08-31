Advertisement

Widely-known Nebraska criminal defense attorney dies at 75

(WOWT)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A heavyweight Omaha criminal defense attorney has died.

6 News learned James Martin Davis had a heart attack Monday morning while getting ready for court, according to friends. Over the years, Davis often represented some of the highest profiled suspects in the Omaha-metro.

Some attorneys who were close to James Martin Davis say that he was often generous to a fault. He invited lawyers he worked with over the years to Christmas parties complete with gifts.

He took a number of attorneys to the Bahamas this spring for a getaway. When not talking about criminal law, Davis would often share details about his year as a secret service agent.

James Martin Davis was 75.

