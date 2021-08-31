Advertisement

Sarpy County passes $241.5 million budget for 2022

Sarpy County plans to issue over $41 million in bonds to help pay for a new corrections center.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously voted to pass the county’s budget for the upcoming year.

The board settled on a $241.5 million budget that invests “heavily in the future,” with funds to cover a new correctional center, mental health initiatives, and major road improvements, according to a release from the county.

Sarpy County plans to use $20 million to boost road projects funded by the $40 million bond monies already available. The county has also earmarked $19 million for the Sarpy County Correctional Center, supplementing the $41 million in bond funds already set aside for the project. There are also plans to remodel the administration wing of the courthouse, which will become necessary as the correctional center construction gets underway.

The budget also makes use of $36.3 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, which allows for spending on eligible costs through the end of 2026.

DOCUMENT: Read Sarpy County's 2022 budget proposal

County officials are also proud of what the budget doesn’t include: a property tax increase.

“No one wants to pay more in taxes, including me. But Sarpy County citizens deserve great infrastructure, a safe community, and a very high quality of life. This budget accomplishes that and provides our citizens with a transparent and honest assessment of how we are spending their hard-earned money,” Sarpy County Board Chair Don Kelly said.

According to the release, Sarpy County hasn’t raised its property tax levy since 2008 and actually lowered it in 2015 to 29.69 cents per $100 valuation.

