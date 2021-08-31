Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Storms exit early, clearing and pleasant thereafter

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Morning storms and torrential rain will move through early this morning with impacts to the morning commute likely, especially for the early drivers. We’ll keep the First Alert Day going through the morning hours as ponding on the roads and downpours will try to slow traffic. Storm chances drop off quickly near 10am leaving us with pleasant weather the rest of the day. 1-3″ of rain has fallen in the metro with heavier amounts north. Additional 1-3″ totals are possible as more storms move through.

With the afternoon clearing today, we’ll be able to warm but not all too much. Highs reach the upper 70s with a bit of an ENE breeze at 5-15 mph.

Rather pleasant weather stick around for Wednesday as well with highs in the lower 80s, very close to average. Heat builds back in Thursday with a high close to 90 degrees. That is also when our next chance of storms enters the forecast. Thursday night into early Friday storms chances will bring another round of potentially heavy rain and cool us off a bit again.

