Rains severely damage southeast Nebraska highway
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MURRAY, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation reported Tuesday that heavy rains caused severe damage to Highway 1 about 30 miles south of the Omaha-metro.
NDOT tweeted a photo of a viaduct where the road had fallen through, urging travelers to detour around the area using Highways 66 or 34.
—
This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.