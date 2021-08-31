Advertisement

Rains severely damage southeast Nebraska highway

The Nebraska Department of Transportation said Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, that heavy rains...
The Nebraska Department of Transportation said Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, that heavy rains overnight caused a Highway 1 bridge near Murray, Neb., to collapse.(Nebraska Department of Transportation)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MURRAY, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation reported Tuesday that heavy rains caused severe damage to Highway 1 about 30 miles south of the Omaha-metro.

NDOT tweeted a photo of a viaduct where the road had fallen through, urging travelers to detour around the area using Highways 66 or 34.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

