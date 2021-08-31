Rains severely damage southeast Nebraska highway

MURRAY, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation reported Tuesday that heavy rains caused severe damage to Highway 1 about 30 miles south of the Omaha-metro.

NDOT tweeted a photo of a viaduct where the road had fallen through, urging travelers to detour around the area using Highways 66 or 34.

⚠️ Traffic Alert! ⚠️ Heavy rains resulted in significant damage on N-1 just east of Murray. Viaduct is intact. Road is closed to all traffic. Contractors are all already on site for repairs. Detour routes are N-66 & US-34. Check https://t.co/dMWDoxmD2N for latest. pic.twitter.com/Rzoxf6oRe2 — Nebraska DOT (@NebraskaDOT) August 31, 2021

