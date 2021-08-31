OPPD crew heading to Lousiana in aftermath of Hurricane Ida

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After devastating reports of the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, 15 OPPD employees left the cornhusker state to help with restoring power.

The crew has one field supervisor, two transportation mechanics, and four, three-person line crews. Officials say the crew will work with Entergy and to restore power to more than 1 million customers in the Bayou State and in Mississippi who have been without power since the hurricane hit Sunday.

OPPD crews are on their way to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to help restore power after Hurricane Ida knocked out power to more than 1 million customers in Louisiana and Mississippi.



“Our linemen are happy for the opportunity to provide mutual aid support,” said OPPD Papillion Center Manager Eli Schiessler, who is overseeing the effort.

“It’s particularly gratifying to be able to help another community, given the level of support we have received from other utilities this year in our service territory.”

The OPPD crew is expected to touch down in Baton Rouge on Tuesday evening. The Nebraska-Iowa Red Cross and NPPD crews are heading to Louisana as well to help out with electricity and offer other support.

