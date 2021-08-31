Advertisement

Omaha woman wins third in national Kolache Factory holiday recipe contest

By Marlo Lundak
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman has won third place in a national holiday kolache competition hosted by the Kolache Factory.

If you’re part of the Czech or Slovak community, kolaches are nothing new. But, if you’re like Kelli Kramer, you may have just recently discovered them.

“Honestly, I never heard of kolaches until I came to Omaha, and Caleb actually introduced me to them and they are just amazing,” she tells 6 News.

In July, the Kolache Factory announced a nationwide holiday recipe contest, ‘Create a New Holiday Kolache.’ The winning idea is set to become the December kolache of the month, sold in all of their 56 locations.

“When I saw it I was like, ‘oh my god you know, I love these, and I have an idea, perfect!’” Kramer says.

She took a chance and submitted her idea, despite having no experience.

“I have never made a kolache before,” she says. Much to everyone’s surprise.

Even still, her idea landed her a third-place finish out of 1,200 submissions.

“The first thing is the top five, and that was surprising just to begin with, I was like, what? Cause you submit a few months ago, and you kind of just forget about it, like, ‘oh you know it’s not going to win,’ then it’s like, top five?”

The recipe? A savory Christmas dinner all wrapped up into a kolache. She and her boyfriend, Caleb, worked together to create the idea.

“Honestly it was just like, what is Christmas, what do I think of when I think of Christmas?” she tells 6 News. “Obviously chicken, such a versatile meat. So, roast chicken, and what else pulls in that Christmas theme? Which is really a cranberry. So, it was just ‘how do we put Christmas into a kolache, without just making it like, something sweet?”

The kolache features roasted chicken, lemon juice, garlic, rosemary, paprika, brown sugar, and, of course, cranberry sauce. The kolache, titled ‘Little Drummer Boy,’ was then created by the Kolache Factory.

As the third-place winner, the Little Drummer Boy won’t be featured in their stores, but Kramer has won free kolaches for three months.

“We’re going to have to try it though,” Kramer says. I’ll have to try it and see if it’s worthy of third place”

The first-place winner, which will be the kolache of the month in December, is the ‘Jolly Gingerbread’ kolache created by a woman in Indiana. It features gingerbread, cinnamon, and nutmeg, and is topped with streusel and drizzled with honey icing.

Second place was captured by a man in Texas, the ‘Santa’s Chocolate Pecan Pie’ kolache. It features chocolate chips, pecans, and pecan pie filling, topped with caramel drizzle.

