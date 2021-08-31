Omaha-area Afghans respond to U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Pentagon announced late Monday afternoon the withdrawal from Afghanistan is complete, causing heartbreak and concern for the local Afghan community.

“The last aircraft just left Afghanistan and the Taliban is celebrating like they defeated the West,” said Mohammad Sahil, an Afghan-American who served as an interpreter for the United States for eleven years in Afghanistan.

“They’re getting more courage and more strong,” said Sahil, referring to the Taliban. “So now they’re going to start hunting down people.”

Sahil’s been working to get his family out of Afghanistan for weeks.

“Every morning when I’m sitting here in this place I’m just calling everyone to see what we can do,” he said.

His friend, Wise Nikmal, is also trying to free his family from his homeland.

“For the last fourteen days I’ve been working too much hard to get them out,” said Nikmal.

“They didn’t make it. None of those families are actually here,” said Sahil, noting even those with proper documentation didn’t make it.

“SIV’s, and their families, and some of the people they actually have Green Cards and visas and they’re still in Afghanistan and they’re texting asking what’s going to happen,” said Sahil.

Some of the family are on the run and some of them are in hiding.

“How long can they stay away and how long can they hide,” said Nikmal.

While their thoughts and concerns are with their families in Afghanistan, both men were quick to talk about Cpl. Daegan Page, the 23-year-old Marine from Omaha killed in the Kabul airport explosion.

“For us, I really appreciate his sacrifice. He’s a hero,” said Sahil. “Evacuating people to safety that was the mission and I’m deeply saddened that he lost his life,” added Nikmal.

“I’m hopeless today because I think nothing is going to work out,” said Sahil, describing feelings of betrayal and regret. “Especially with this evacuation,” he said. “They didn’t do their job and I’m really upset that I worked for this guy and that’s my last word.”

