Missing inmate from Lincoln arrested in Indiana

(CCC-L)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate that was reported missing from Community Corrections Center – Lincoln in May by the Nebraska Dept. of Corrections has been found and arrested over the weekend.

Michael Simmons was arrested in Evansville, Indiana on Aug. 27. He was taken into custody and is currently at the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Officials reported Simmons didn’t come back from his evening work shift on May 1.

He was sentenced to five years for “operating a motor vehicle during revocation in Saunders County and a second offense of a third-degree domestic assault in Douglas County,” according to the release.

His sentence started on Feb. 24, 2020, with a potential release date of Jan. 7, 2022.

