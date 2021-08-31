Advertisement

Huskers unveil commemorative jerseys for 9/11 anniversary game

Husker football alt jerseys
Husker football alt jerseys(Nebraska Athletics)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska football team unveiled commemorative jerseys that will be worn for its September 11 game against Buffalo.

“In honor of the 20 year anniversary of 9/11, @huskerfbnation will be wearing these commemorative camouflage jerseys against the University at Buffalo to honor those who were affected.,” a Tweet said.

The game is slated to kickoff at 2:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.

