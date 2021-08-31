Huskers unveil commemorative jerseys for 9/11 anniversary game

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska football team unveiled commemorative jerseys that will be worn for its September 11 game against Buffalo.

“In honor of the 20 year anniversary of 9/11, @huskerfbnation will be wearing these commemorative camouflage jerseys against the University at Buffalo to honor those who were affected.,” a Tweet said.

The game is slated to kickoff at 2:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.

In honor of the 20 year anniversary of 9/11, @huskerfbnation will be wearing these commemorative camouflage jerseys against the University at Buffalo to honor those who were affected. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/S6FLASuBap — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) August 31, 2021

To all current & former service members & all first responders, thank you.#NeverForget pic.twitter.com/r4mjzctDmU — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) August 31, 2021

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.