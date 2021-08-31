Heavy rain damages Nebraska highway

MURRAY, Neb. (WOWT) - Heavy rain overnight caused significant damage to Highway 1 just east of Murray, Nebraska Tuesday morning.

A picture Tweeted by Nebraska DOT showed the damage on the road leading up to the viaduct. The viaduct itself was reported as being intact. However, the road was closed to all traffic.

Repair work had already restricted traffic in the area.

