‘Gone But Not Forgotten’: Omaha Police launch cold case campaign, website

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Tuesday launched a campaign that will call attention to the city’s nearly 30 unsolved murders throughout September.

OPD Chief Todd Schmaderer said he hopes that the month-long “Gone But Not Forgotten” campaign will prompt more tips on these cases so that families can see justice done for their lost loved ones.

“There are a lot of names on this list where we are one tip away from solving these cases,” Schmaderer said.

Among those pleading for any new information is Buffy Bush, founder of Families of the Stolen. September holds much significance for Bush: Her sister, Jamelia Hesseltine, was murdered Sept. 12, 2011, and was buried just days before her birthday later that same month. On Tuesday, Bush shared the story of how her nephews discovered the bodies of their mother and her then-boyfriend nearly 10 years ago.

“The gap between Omaha Police Department and our community has to be demolished,” she said. “That gap has to go away. Our police department has done what they are able to do at this point. This is part where it takes us, as a village, to make it happen.”

Schmaderer said Bush came to him with the idea of creating a “cold case month,” so OPD will be highlighting each unsolved case throughout September with the help of Omaha Crime Stoppers.

To encourage anonymous tips, Eric Bildt shared information about how anonymous tips leading to arrests are rewarded in a way that means anyone sharing that information can’t be compelled to testify.

Bildt said Crime Stoppers has awarded $1 million in the past seven years for anonymous tips, and none of those individuals were ever compelled to testify.

Tips can be submitted online or through the P3 Tips mobile app, or via the hotline: 402-444-STOP.

“It’s not your neighbors. It’s not anybody nearby who’s going to recognize you,” Bildt said.

OPD has established a section on its website dedicated to the city’s cold cases.

The site makes it easy for the public to submit tips about a specific case and lets the victims’ families share information about their loved ones.

