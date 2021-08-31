FIRST ALERT: Recapping Monday night’s storms

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Storms Monday night into early Tuesday morning may have woken you up with frequent lightning (thunder), heavy rainfall, and strong winds. Thankfully – in comparison to recent storm systems this summer – not much in the way of storm damage was reported.

Around 10 PM Monday evening, storms began to fire up close to the northern edge of the WOWT viewing area. These initial storms in Wayne, Pierce, and Stanton Counties dropped hailstones as large as golf balls! In Stanton, an Emergency Manager reported broken windows on a farm house from golf ball sized hail.

Storm reports from Monday night and early Tuesday morning (WOWT)

As the night progressed and storms continued to merge while slowly dropping southeastward, strong winds became the primary severe threat.

Wind gusts of 50 to 70 mph were reported to the National Weather Service – some by storm spotters/emergency managers, and others by weather station equipment. In the Omaha Metro, Valley gusted up to 58 mph overnight with Eppley Airfield gusting to 53 mph around 1:45 AM.

Wind gusts of 50 to 70 mph were reported overnight (WOWT)

Outside of the isolated severe-warned storms, we were also tracking widespread showers and storms carrying heavy rainfall. As storms continued to pass through overnight, areal flood advisories were issued to account for the inches of rain that had fallen. Thankfully, no flood warnings were issued for our area, as the rainfall was spread out over a number of hours.

Rainfall totals Monday night into Tuesday morning (WOWT)

It may have been a sleepless night for some, but most of us escaped unscathed. August is the second wettest month on-average for us, and this system helped Omaha catch back up to where rainfall totals should be for this time of year. Now, we get to enjoy the pleasant weather behind it!

The most significant storm damage from this system that I have seen occurred in Murray, Nebraska (Cass County). The road leading up to the Main Street bridge -- connecting the town to Highway 75 -- is closed. Heavy rainfall caused the road to wash out. The bridge is under construction and slated to be replaced. Detour routes are N-66 and US-34.

⚠️ Traffic Alert! ⚠️ Heavy rains resulted in significant damage on N-1 just east of Murray. Viaduct is intact. Road is closed to all traffic. Contractors are all already on site for repairs. Detour routes are N-66 & US-34. Check https://t.co/dMWDoxmD2N for latest. pic.twitter.com/Rzoxf6oRe2 — Nebraska DOT (@NebraskaDOT) August 31, 2021

