Douglas County officials hope to expand program helping inmates with mental health

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County officials got involved with a program years ago designed to identify incoming inmates with mental health issues and get them help, instead of putting them behind bars.

“Our jail has become the state’s largest mental health treatment facility and that must change,” said Mary Ann Borgeson.

Over the years, the number of inmates behind correctional center walls has changed but the issue is still there.

Mark Foxall was the director at the time and said then 55-65% of inmates had some kind of mental illness. Now, director Michael Myers talks to county commissions about dealing with the same problem.

“Typically about 35 to 40% of our inmates have a mental health diagnosis and probably more importantly about half of those somewhere around 17 or 18% have a serious mental illness such as schizophrenia,” said Michael Myers.

The number of inmates who need mental health care is adding to the problem of overcrowding.

“We oftentimes have people that are ill enough that we can’t house them with another person so there’s one cell with two beds that can only have one person in it that exacerbates the crowding issues and the same issues with COVID. So it’s kind of a perfect storm of challenges to deal with.”

Mary Ann Borgeson is the chair of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners.

A few years ago, the county got involved with The Stepping Up Initiative. A program that identifies people in jails who have serious mental health illnesses and connects them to treatment and services in an effort to keep them out of jail.

Douglas County officials want to use funds from the American Recovery Act to expand the program.

“We’ll be having a meeting coming up with all the mental health ideas. The request that have come in on what we can use those funds for, some of those do have to do with the mental health diversion program,” said Borgeson.

Hopefully, help is on the way, and keeping more of the mentally ill out of jail would take a lot of pressure off correctional officers.

“The challenges that they face are pretty tremendous in trying to care for these individuals, keeping them safe from themselves, oftentimes safe from other inmates, and keeping all their co-workers safe as well.”

Commissioner Borgeson says they know the faces of some inmates who do have mental health issues because they come in and out of jail.

“How do we take a hold of them and wrap the services around them so that they don’t end up in jail again? We have had success stories, again, it’s very intensive but a great outcome because they’re not sitting in jail.”

Correctional center officials say the jail is not a mental health facility but officers do receive training in an effort to deal with those inmates who suffer from mental issues.

“To me, mental health should be a part of your health. You should not have to go to jail in order in order to get the services that you need for your mental health.”

County officials say they’ve had some success with their program. The county will request to do more, look at where the gaps are, or see if a new program is needed.

