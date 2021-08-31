Donors purchase remaining tickets to Saturday’s football game, continuing sellout streak

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two donors purchased the remaining tickets to the Nebraska vs. Fordham football game scheduled for Saturday, extending the sellout streak.

According to a release, “two generous donors come forward and purchase the remaining tickets” for the game.

The tickets are being used for what the University is calling the ‘Red Carpet Experience,” which “will provide complimentary tickets to underserved youth across the state of Nebraska.”

“We had two generous donors come forward and purchase the remaining tickets for the home opener so that we could provide those tickets to young people throughout the state,” Nebraska Vice-Chancellor, Director of Athletics Trev Alberts said. “These donors have a strong commitment to Nebraska Athletics and understand our history and tradition. They also have a desire for young people, who may not otherwise have the opportunity, to experience a Nebraska Football game day at Memorial Stadium.”

With the announcement of the Red Carpet Experience, Nebraska’s game against Fordham will be the 376th consecutive sellout at Memorial Stadium. Tickets remain available for each of Nebraska’s six other home games at Memorial Stadium.

The Red Carpet Experience program is being coordinated by Dr. Lawrence Chatters, Nebraska’s Senior Associate Athletic Director for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Chatters said it is important for Nebraska Athletics to continue to seek innovative ways to increase access to Husker fans of all ages and backgrounds.

“The ‘Red Carpet Experience’ is about increasing access to more underserved youth across our state,” Chatters said. “There are a number of young Husker fans who are unable to attend a football game due to their economic circumstances. We are hopeful that this initiative will open up the opportunity to experience the great atmosphere of Memorial Stadium to more people across Nebraska, especially our underserved youth.

“This is about more than football. When we get together on gamedays, our stadium becomes a beacon of hope as people from all different walks of life come together to cheer for a common cause. We are excited to provide our underserved and at-risk youth with a ‘Red Carpet Experience’ in partnership with our statewide and local non-profits and other organizations.”

Red Carpet Experience Details

Complimentary tickets through the Red Carpet Experience are limited to students in 8th grade or younger, along with one or two accompanying parents/guardians. The students must be present to get tickets.

Tickets will be in various locations throughout Memorial Stadium.

Non-profit and other community organizations looking to get involved and receive access through the Red Carpet Experience should contact Dr. Lawrence Chatters at drchatters@huskers.com

A small meal will be provided free of charge. (Hot Dog, Popcorn, Soda).

Parking is available for large groups that travel to the game by bus. Contact Dr. Chatters for additional details.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.