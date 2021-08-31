David’s Tuesday Evening Forecast - Very pleasant weather tonight into Wednesday!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a noisy night of thunderstorms, beautiful weather moved in behind for Tuesday!

(You can find a recap of Monday night’s rainfall totals and storm reports here.)

Showers and storms wrapped up in the Metro by 8 AM, with dry conditions all across the WOWT viewing area by 10 AM Tuesday.

Clouds then gradually decreased behind, allowing for more sunshine by the afternoon hours. Overall, the weather has been very pleasant with much of the day in the 70s! This additional sunshine may drive a few spots into the lower-80s. Dew points have been comfortable, with winds from the northeast 5-15 mph.

Hour by hour forecast - Tuesday (WOWT)

Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies take us into tonight, with temperatures dropping into the lower-60s.

Another great day is ahead Wednesday, with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower-80s. Clouds will increase throughout the day Thursday, with temperatures back in the mid-80s. Storm chances move back in Thursday evening into Thursday night, exiting Friday morning. Highs Friday will be just shy of 80°.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Labor Day Weekend is looking very pleasant with mostly dry conditions and highs in the 80s. We round out the 10-day forecast with high temperatures in the upper-70s. Overall, the start of September is shaping up nicely!

