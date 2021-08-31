Creighton introduces new Athletic Director Marcus Blossom

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Marcus Blossom used the words gracious, thankful and integrity in his introduction at D.J. Sokol Arena. He is clearly a man that is comfortable in his own skin and has a confident demeanor.

He will replace Bruce Rasmussen who was in the position for 27 years before retiring this summer. Blossom knows it’s a big change for the department, especially when you consider all the time Bruce spent at Creighton before becoming the athletic director.

“I plan to come in and listen and get people’s perspective, gain trust from staff, from coaches, it’s a big change for them and I have to understand that,” said Blossom.

Blossom was previously the athletic director at Holy Cross. He worked at Boston College and Providence too. Blossom is from Chicago and played college basketball at Northeastern. He will spend the next weeks transitioning at Holy Cross with an expected start date at Creighton on September 27.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.