UNL says it learned of latest sexual assault allegation from social media

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A University of Nebraska-Lincoln fraternity has placed its chapter on a self-suspension following a sexual assault allegation against a member.

According to a post on Sigma Chi’s Instagram page, the fraternity was notified of a reported sexual assault that had occurred on the frat’s property.

The member accused of the assault has been removed from the organization, the post said.

Sigma Chi Fraternity said it reported the allegation to UNL, as well as the groups international headquarters, and placed itself on a self-suspension.

A UNL spokesperson said the university learned about the sexual assault allegation from social media.

“The university first learned of this alleged sexual assault at 11:27 p.m. last night (Sunday) from an Instagram post affiliated with the UNL Sigma Chi chapter,” said Deb Fiddelke, Chief Communication and Marketing Officer at the University of Nebraska - Lincoln. “A report was filed with the university police department two hours later, for an incident that allegedly occurred several days ago. It’s unfortunate that a possible sexual assault was reported on social media prior to being reported to the police. The university police department is now fully investigating this incident.”

According to UNL’s crime log, the sex offense was reported to UNL on Monday at 1:28 a.m. The alleged crime occurred between Thursday 10 p.m. and Friday 3 a.m. at the Sigma Chi fraternity house located near 15th and Vine Streets.

The Sigma Chi International Fraternity released the following statement Monday afternoon.

“The Sigma Chi International Fraternity has placed its Alpha Epsilon chapter at the University of Nebraska on a period of interim suspension while we investigate an allegation of sexual assault by one member. The action comes after the chapter self-suspended itself and notified the international fraternity of the allegation. In addition, the chapter also announced it has removed the member from the organization. The health and safety of our members and guests is a top priority for our fraternity and we will ensure that members who violate our principles and policies are held appropriately accountable. The chapter will remain on interim suspension while the international fraternity investigates the allegation and determines appropriate actions.”

The announcement follows protests last week following a reported sexual assault against a member of Phi Gamma Delta.

UNL's Sigma Chi Fraternity announces self-suspension following reported sexual assault. (Instagram)

