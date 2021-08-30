Teresa Ewins sworn in as Lincoln’s Chief of Police

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Teresa Ewins was sworn in as Lincoln’s Chief of Police on Monday.

Her badge was pinned on by her family who traveled from out of state. Command-level police from Chicago, Dallas, and Omaha came to witness the event.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said the Lincoln community is blessed to have Ewins as Lincoln’s Police Chief. Assistant Chief Brian Jackson welcomed her to the Lincoln Police Department, noting her many accomplishments and qualifications.

Chief Ewins, formerly with the San Francisco Police Department, was selected by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird in late June, following a week of public forums that featured four finalists for the position. She has been with her previous department for 26 years, most recently as a commander overseeing about 900 officers.

Erwins was approved by the Lincoln City Council on July 19 with a unanimous vote.

Chief Ewins is the first openly gay and female police chief for the city of Lincoln.

