Part of 180th Street opens this week, phase II underway

By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Phase I of the 180th Street project is finally complete.

Officials say part of 180th Street will open on Tuesday, Aug. 31, or after 9 a.m. According to the release, this includes, “180th Street from West Dodge Road to the intersection of 180th and Blondo Streets.”

What will continue to be closed for phase II of the project is 180th and Blondo to West Maple Road. Officials say drivers are able to “turn east and west along Blondo Street at the intersection of 180th.”

Douglas County officials will give updates on detours soon.

