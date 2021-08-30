OPPD emphasizes tree trimming as outage prevention after July windstorm

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There is still some tree clean-up going on from last month’s windstorm that blew through the Omaha-metro. The Omaha Public Power District is keeping an eye on the weather and high winds that could take their tree trimmers away from their preventative maintenance work.

It’s very delicate work. OPPD officials contact our work crews to trim tree branches away from power lines.

Mike Norris is the Utility Forester with OPPD. He says this is very important and tree trimming helped prevent some damage from last month’s windstorm.

“A classic example is the storms that we’ve had blow through here the last couple of months now. Had there not been any trimming, it would have been significantly worse. We can’t prevent all of the storm damage but essentially it does help prevent further damage,” said Norris.

Officials say customers’ general rates have remained frozen while the fund for tree trimming has increased close to 60% over the last five years. Spending more than $7 million in 2017 and increasing to $11.8 million in 2020 with even more projected for this year.

“We’re trying to be more aggressive in terms of getting more resources allocated to the actual trimming of the trees. The problem is you can’t just solve this overnight, it’s got to be an ongoing process.”

Not only do work crews trim trees to help prevent power outages, but they also make sure the cuts they make help to keep the trees healthy.

What does it take to restore service when a tree has taken down a power line to an individual home? Here's a step-by-step look. https://t.co/5c2IP5MmK4 — OPPDCares (@OPPDCares) August 30, 2021

Work crews are trimming trees in Gary Hall’s neighborhood. He’s hoping the effort will keep his lights on.

“It will cut down on some of the power line damage, this is an older neighborhood,” said Gary.

These contractors are trying to stay on schedule and at the same time still helping to clean up after last month’s windstorm.

“Every time we go and react to one of those situations our crews aren’t able to maintain routine maintenance and then we fall behind schedule. We have a call out so if a storm creates a disruption, we will call the crews in to come in and assist.”

Customers are responsible for the service line going to their homes. The utility is concerned about the top two lines.

“The contractors we have on our OPPD property are Asplund tree experts and wright tree service. Not only is the foresters with OPPD are certified arborist but there are also certified arborist on both the Asplund and the wright side.”

If customers have questions about what’s going on around the power lines of their home, they can call OPPD.

“One of the foresters or one of the employees from the tree company would come out and access the situation and the let the customer know, ‘hey this is something we need to address right now’ on an emergency basis or something that can wait until we come through on our trim cycle.”

OPPD says we can help out by not planting tall growing trees in places where they will eventually reach the power lines and if you have trees that have grown over into the lines to notify the utility.

