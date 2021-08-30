Advertisement

Omaha plans underway to honor fallen Marine

Cpl. Daegan Page was among those killed in the attack on Kabul, Afghanistan.
Cpl. Daegan Page was among those killed in the attack on Kabul, Afghanistan.(Courtesy photo)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Omaha is planning an event to honor Cpl. Daegan William-Tyeler Page, killed last week in the line of duty in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Mayor Jean Stothert posted about the event, noting that plans were underway for the event; the time and date have not yet been set.

“Join us for a community show of support by lining Abbott Drive near Eppley airport. Bring flags, signs, etc.,” the post states.

Cpl. Page was killed in Thursday’s attack on the airfield in Kabul, where U.S. forces were assisting in the evacuation of thousands after the Taliban seized control of the country following the withdrawal of U.S. troops.

The City of Omaha proudly joins this community recognition of USMC Cpl. Daegan Page, his life and service to our nation. As plans continue, we will share the information.

Posted by Jean Stothert on Monday, August 30, 2021

